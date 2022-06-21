No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Head coach: Messay Hailemariam | Record: 8-1, second season
2021 record: 8-1 | National ranking: No. 4
Last five years: 42-2
Players to watch
DL Isaiah Neal
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 265
Status: Committed to Pittsburgh | Class: Senior (2023)
RB Durrell Robinson
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 200
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
QB Michael Van Buren
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
LB Gabriel Williams
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 190
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
DL Dashawn Womack
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 245
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Sept. 3 — at DeSoto (Texas)
Sept. 16 — at Venice (Fla.)
Sept. ...
