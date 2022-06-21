faf58271-50eb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Head coach: Messay Hailemariam | Record: 8-1, second season

2021 record: 8-1 | National ranking: No. 4

Last five years: 42-2

Players to watch

DL Isaiah Neal

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 265

Status: Committed to Pittsburgh | Class: Senior (2023)

RB Durrell Robinson

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 200

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

QB Michael Van Buren

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

LB Gabriel Williams

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 190

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

DL Dashawn Womack

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 245

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Sept. 3 — at DeSoto (Texas)

Sept. 16 — at Venice (Fla.)

Sept. ...

