No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Head coach: Roger Harriott | Record: 89-10, eighth season
2021 record: 14-1 | National ranking: No. 9
Last five years: 62-7 | State championships: 13 (1992, 1997, 1999, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Players to watch
QB Tyler Aronson
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
LB Jayvant Brown
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 220
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
DB Conrad Hussey
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190
Status: Committed to Penn State | Class: Senior (2023)
DB King Mack
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
WR James Madison II
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 170
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
Key dates
Aug. 27 — vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com