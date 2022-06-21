b81ba566-5eeb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Head coach: Roger Harriott | Record: 89-10, eighth season

2021 record: 14-1 | National ranking: No. 9

Last five years: 62-7 | State championships: 13 (1992, 1997, 1999, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Players to watch

QB Tyler Aronson

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

LB Jayvant Brown

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 220

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Conrad Hussey

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Status: Committed to Penn State | Class: Senior (2023)

DB King Mack

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

WR James Madison II

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

Key dates

Aug. 27 — vs. ...

