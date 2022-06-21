6b474c00-5feb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 7 Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Head coach: Tony Salazar | Record: 0-0, first season

2021 record: 16-0 | National ranking: No. 2

Last five years: 72-4 | State championships: 4 (1996, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Players to watch

WR Jaden Greathouse

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

RB Jack Kayser

Height: 5-8 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

WR Keaton Kubecka

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 195

Status: Committed to Kansas | Class: Senior (2023)

OL T.J. Shanahan

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 325

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DE Colton Vasek

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 230

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Aug. 26 — vs. Ridge Point (Missouri City)

Sept. 2 — at Judson (Converse)

Sept. 23 — vs. ...

