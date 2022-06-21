No. 7 Westlake (Austin, Texas)
Head coach: Tony Salazar | Record: 0-0, first season
2021 record: 16-0 | National ranking: No. 2
Last five years: 72-4 | State championships: 4 (1996, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Players to watch
WR Jaden Greathouse
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
RB Jack Kayser
Height: 5-8 | Weight: 170
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
WR Keaton Kubecka
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 195
Status: Committed to Kansas | Class: Senior (2023)
OL T.J. Shanahan
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 325
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
DE Colton Vasek
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 230
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Aug. 26 — vs. Ridge Point (Missouri City)
Sept. 2 — at Judson (Converse)
Sept. 23 — vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com