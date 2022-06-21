No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.)
Head coach: Rick Garretson | Record: 34-2, fourth season
2021 record: 11-2 | National ranking: Not ranked
Last five years: 60-5 | State championships: 6 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
Players to watch
OL Nicolas Martin
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 285
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
QB Dylan Raiola
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 220
Status: Committed to Ohio State | Class: Junior (2024)
WR Justice Spann
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
DB Kennedy Urlacher
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
DL A'mauri Washington
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 295
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Sept. 2 — at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)
Sept. 23 — vs. ...
