No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.)

Head coach: Rick Garretson | Record: 34-2, fourth season

2021 record: 11-2 | National ranking: Not ranked

Last five years: 60-5 | State championships: 6 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Players to watch

OL Nicolas Martin

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 285

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

QB Dylan Raiola

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 220

Status: Committed to Ohio State | Class: Junior (2024)

WR Justice Spann

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

DB Kennedy Urlacher

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

DL A'mauri Washington

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 295

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Sept. 2 — at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)

Sept. 23 — vs. ...

