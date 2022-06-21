No. 9 Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Head coach: Matt Logan | Record: 268-56, 26th season
2021 record: 11-1 | National ranking: No. 10
Last five years: 46-8 | State championships: 1 (2008)
Players to watch
QB Izzy Carter
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180
Status: Committed to Arizona State | Class: Senior (2023)
DB Owen Chambliss
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
DL Lucas Conti
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 265
Status: Committed to Arizona | Class: Senior (2023)
OL Wade Helton
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 280
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
WR Malachi Riley
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Aug. 26 — at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)
Sept. 2 — vs. ...
