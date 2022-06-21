065cee9c-5feb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 9 Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Head coach: Matt Logan | Record: 268-56, 26th season

2021 record: 11-1 | National ranking: No. 10

Last five years: 46-8 | State championships: 1 (2008)

Players to watch

QB Izzy Carter

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed to Arizona State | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Owen Chambliss

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DL Lucas Conti

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 265

Status: Committed to Arizona | Class: Senior (2023)

OL Wade Helton

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 280

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

WR Malachi Riley

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Aug. 26 — at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)

Sept. 2 — vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 