No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Head coach: Frank McManus | Record: 0-0, first season

2022 record: 12-1 | National ranking: No. 3

Last five years: 55-3 | State championships: (3) 2017, 2018, 2021

Players to watch

OL — Brandon Baker

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 290

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

QB — Elijah Brown

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed To Stanford | Class: Senior (2024)

OL — DeAndre Carter

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 335

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

RB — Jordon Davison

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

EDGE — Nasir Wyatt

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 210

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

Key dates

Aug. 18 — at No. ...

