No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Head coach: Frank McManus | Record: 0-0, first season
2022 record: 12-1 | National ranking: No. 3
Last five years: 55-3 | State championships: (3) 2017, 2018, 2021
Players to watch
OL — Brandon Baker
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 290
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
QB — Elijah Brown
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180
Status: Committed To Stanford | Class: Senior (2024)
OL — DeAndre Carter
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 335
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
RB — Jordon Davison
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
EDGE — Nasir Wyatt
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 210
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
Key dates
Aug. 18 — at No. ...
