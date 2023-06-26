No. 18 Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Head coach: Chris McDonald | Record: 38-17, sixth season
2022 record: 12-1 | National ranking: No. 18
Last five years: 38-17 | State championships: 1 (2022)
Players to watch
LB — Jack Bleier
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 225
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
WR — Bryson Dedmon
Height: 5-9 | Weight: 160
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
DB — Miles Lockhart
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 185
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
DB — Thomas Prassas
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 195
Status: Committed to BYU | Class: Senior (2024)
QB — Demond Williams
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180
Status: Committed to Mississippi | Class: Senior (2024)
Key dates
Sept. 1 — vs. ...
