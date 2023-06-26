71963ebf-6414-4d1a-b128-bc350a354597-original.jpg

No. 18 Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Head coach: Chris McDonald | Record: 38-17, sixth season

2022 record: 12-1 | National ranking: No. 18

Last five years: 38-17 | State championships: 1 (2022)

Players to watch

LB — Jack Bleier

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 225

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

WR — Bryson Dedmon

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 160

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

DB — Miles Lockhart

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 185

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

DB — Thomas Prassas

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 195

Status: Committed to BYU | Class: Senior (2024)

QB — Demond Williams

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed to Mississippi | Class: Senior (2024)

Key dates

Sept. 1 — vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 