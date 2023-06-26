0f93aac4-791e-403b-b4f3-9f7b506ee78e-original.jpg

No. 5 Central (Miami)

Head coach: Jube Joseph | Record: 14-0, second season

2022 record: 14-0 | National ranking: No. 2

Last five years: 56-9 | State championships: (9) 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Players to watch

DL — Armondo Blount

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 250

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

DL — T.A. Cunningham

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 265

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

LB — Ezekiel Marcelin

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

ATH — Lawayne McCoy

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 170

Status: Committed to Florida State | Class: Senior (2024)

DB — Amari Wallace

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

Key dates

Sept. 1 — at No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 