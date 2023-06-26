No. 5 Central (Miami)
Head coach: Jube Joseph | Record: 14-0, second season
2022 record: 14-0 | National ranking: No. 2
Last five years: 56-9 | State championships: (9) 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Players to watch
DL — Armondo Blount
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 250
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
DL — T.A. Cunningham
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 265
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
LB — Ezekiel Marcelin
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
ATH — Lawayne McCoy
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 170
Status: Committed to Florida State | Class: Senior (2024)
DB — Amari Wallace
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 170
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
Key dates
Sept. 1 — at No. ...
