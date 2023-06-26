No. 9 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Head coach: Roger Harriott | Record: 103-10, ninth season
2022 record: 14-0 | National ranking: No. 6
Last five years: 64-4 | State championships: (14) 1992, 1997, 1999, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Players to watch
RB — Stacy Gage
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 200
Status: Committed to UCF | Class: Senior (2024)
DB — Earl Kulp
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 175
Status: Committed to Purdue | Class: Senior (2024)
RB — Jordan Lyle
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180
Status: Committed to Ohio State | Class: Senior (2024)
WR — James Madison II
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
WR — Chance Robinson
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190
Status: Committed to Miami | Class: Senior (2024)
Key dates
Aug. 26 — vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com