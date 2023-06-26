89f126ca-6ff7-4f47-8d55-da7fc23e8644-original.jpg

No. 9 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Head coach: Roger Harriott | Record: 103-10, ninth season

2022 record: 14-0 | National ranking: No. 6

Last five years: 64-4 | State championships: (14) 1992, 1997, 1999, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Players to watch

RB — Stacy Gage

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 200

Status: Committed to UCF | Class: Senior (2024)

DB — Earl Kulp

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 175

Status: Committed to Purdue | Class: Senior (2024)

RB — Jordan Lyle

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed to Ohio State | Class: Senior (2024)

WR — James Madison II

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

WR — Chance Robinson

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190

Status: Committed to Miami | Class: Senior (2024)

Key dates

Aug. 26 — vs. ...

