For the second consecutive year the state of Florida had the most first-round selections in the NFL Draft with six. J.C. Latham was the first off the board when the Tennessee Titans selected him with the seventh pick. Latham's IMG Academy (Bradenton) teammate J.J. McCarthy was taken three picks later by the Minnesota Vikings.

IMG Academy has now produced a first-round pick in each of the past five drafts. Latham and McCarthy made it 20 selections overall for the Ascenders since 2018.

Michael Penix Jr., Dallas Turner, Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold were the other four players selected that played high school football in the Sunshine State. ...

