No. 3 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Head coach: Billy Miller | Record: 18-1, third season

2023 record: 10-0 | National rank: No. 4

Last five years: 44-3

Players to watch

DB Zech Fort

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 190

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2026)

DL Elijah Golden

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 260

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2026)

WR Donovan Olugbode

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 200

Status: Committed to Missouri | Class: Senior (2025)

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2025)

OL Keenyi Pepe

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 295

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2026)Key dates

Aug. 23 — at No. 18 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Aug. 29 — vs. No. ...

