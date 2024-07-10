No. 3 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Head coach: Billy Miller | Record: 18-1, third season
2023 record: 10-0 | National rank: No. 4
Last five years: 44-3
Players to watch
DB Zech Fort
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 190
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2026)
DL Elijah Golden
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 260
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2026)
WR Donovan Olugbode
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 200
Status: Committed to Missouri | Class: Senior (2025)
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2025)
OL Keenyi Pepe
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 295
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2026)Key dates
Aug. 23 — at No. 18 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
Aug. 29 — vs. No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com