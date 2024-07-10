No. 5 DeSoto (Texas)
Head coach: Claude Mathis | Record: 59-10, sixth season
2023 record: 15-0 | National rank: No. 5
Last five years: 59-10 | State championships: 3 (2016, 2022, 2023)
Key players
EDGE Keylan Abrams
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 200
Status: Committed to TCU | Class: Senior (2025)
WR Ethan Feaster
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 185
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2027)
RB Deondrae Riden
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 195
Status: Committed to Texas A&M | Class: Senior (2025)
WR Daylon Singleton
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170
Status: Committed to SMU | Class: Senior (2025)
OL Byron Washington
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 380
Status: Committed to Syracuse | Class: Senior (2025)
Key dates
Aug. 31 — vs. ...
