No. 5 DeSoto (Texas)

Head coach: Claude Mathis | Record: 59-10, sixth season

2023 record: 15-0 | National rank: No. 5

Last five years: 59-10 | State championships: 3 (2016, 2022, 2023)

Key players

EDGE Keylan Abrams

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 200

Status: Committed to TCU | Class: Senior (2025)

WR Ethan Feaster

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 185

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2027)

RB Deondrae Riden

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 195

Status: Committed to Texas A&M | Class: Senior (2025)

WR Daylon Singleton

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170

Status: Committed to SMU | Class: Senior (2025)

OL Byron Washington

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 380

Status: Committed to Syracuse | Class: Senior (2025)

Key dates

Aug. 31 — vs. ...

