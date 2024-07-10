No. 6 Milton (Ga.)
Head coach: Ben Reaves | Record: 23-6, third season
2023 record: 13-2 | National rank: No. 11
Last five years: 55-13 | State championships: 2 (2018, 2023)
Key players
TE Ethan Barbour
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 235
Status: Committed to Georgia | Class: Senior (2025)
TE Ryan Ghea
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 230
Status: Committed to Auburn | Class: Senior (2025)
QB Luke Nickel
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205
Status: Committed to Miami | Class: Senior (2025)
DB Tyler Redmond
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180
Status: Committed to Tennessee | Class: Senior (2025)
WR C.J. Wiley
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 195
Status: Committed to Florida State | Class: Senior (2025)
Key dates
Aug. ...
