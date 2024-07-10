51a34252-2849-4d77-9a63-cee32c9808b0-original.jpg

No. 6  Milton (Ga.)

Head coach: Ben Reaves | Record: 23-6, third season

2023 record: 13-2 | National rank: No. 11

Last five years: 55-13 | State championships: 2 (2018, 2023)

Key players

TE Ethan Barbour

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 235

Status: Committed to Georgia | Class: Senior (2025)

TE Ryan Ghea

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 230

Status: Committed to Auburn | Class: Senior (2025)

QB Luke Nickel

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205

Status: Committed to Miami | Class: Senior (2025)

DB Tyler Redmond

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed to Tennessee | Class: Senior (2025)

WR C.J. Wiley

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 195

Status: Committed to Florida State | Class: Senior (2025)

Key dates

Aug. ...

