MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard
Katy upsets the defending state champs No. 4 North Shore in season opener.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Big games across the country as Texas kicks off this weekend.
Villa Park (Villa Park, Calif.) —
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) —
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (All time local) (Santa Ana Stadium)
Watch Live on the NFHS Network
Simeon (Chicago) —
No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —
Friday, 7 p.m.
Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) —
No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 North Shore (Houston) — 21
Katy (Texas) — 24
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Deerfield Beach (Fla.) —
No. 5 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Norland (Miami) —
No. 6 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) —
Friday, 5:30 p.m.
*Game cancelled because of Hurricane Dorian
No. 7 Duncanville (Texas) —
Lancaster (Texas) —
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 St. ...
Winningest football coaches in each state
Coaches don't have to have over 300 career wins to be the active leader in their state.
Top 10 football games of the week
Texas gridiron action begins this week as No. 4 North Shore vs. Katy lead slate of games.
Arkansas Preseason All-State Football Team
Returning Class 7A runner-up North Little Rock has three players on team, but two may miss...
Top 25 California football rankings
Mater Dei, St. John Bosco separate themselves with national-level wins; Narbonne, La Habra...
No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. Frances Academy both win big against Top 25 opponents.
St. Thomas Aquinas downs De La Salle 24-14
The Raiders score 21 unanswered points to swing momentum, take down Spartans for a second straight...