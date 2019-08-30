Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Big games across the country as Texas kicks off this weekend.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard

Villa Park (Villa Park, Calif.) —



No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) —

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (All time local) (Santa Ana Stadium)

Simeon (Chicago) —



No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —

Friday, 7 p.m.

Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) —



No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —

Friday, 7:30 p.m.



No. 4 North Shore (Houston) — 21



Katy (Texas) — 24



Thursday, 7 p.m.

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) —



No. 5 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Norland (Miami) —

No. 6 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) —

Friday, 5:30 p.m.

*Game cancelled because of Hurricane Dorian



No. 7 Duncanville (Texas) —

Lancaster (Texas) —

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 St. ...

