By Will Backus

247Sports

The highest-ranked quarterback left on the market is officially off the board. Jaden Rashada, a top-50 prospect nationally, committed during Wednesday's National Signing Day to Arizona State. He is the most impressive recruiting get for new coach Kenny Dillingham thus far.Rashada, a product of Pittsburg (Calif.), chose Arizona State over TCU. The former Miami commit and Florida signee ranks in the Top247 as the No. 44 prospect nationally and No. 6 quarterback.

"Just want to keep this short and let it be known I'll be attending Arizona State University, my childhood dream school, my fathers alma matter, a place where I'm happy and a school where the Head Coach has always had my back!" Rashada wrote on Twitter.

