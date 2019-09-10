Top 25 national high school football composite rankings
Mater Dei remains atop the rankings, while St. Frances Academy moves to No. 2 in advance of their Friday showdown.
Get ready, it's on. No. 1 vs. No. 2. East Coast vs. West Coast.
No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) heads west to take on No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) as part of the Trinity League vs. USA Showcase at St. John Bosco High School on Friday.
The Monarchs and Panthers are 1-2 in the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school football rankings, presented by Powerade, and they are the top dogs in this week's MaxPreps Composite Top 25 football rankings.
