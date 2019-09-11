MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings

One week after a big win over Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), Grace Brethren (Simi Valley, Calif.) moves into the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings thanks to an Oaks Christian victory.



Oaks Christian knocked off previous No. 1 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 21-14, knocking the Trailblazers down to No. 2 and moving Grace Brethren up one spot to No. 1.

Most impressive win: Hapeville Charter (Atlanta) 61, Heard County (Franklin, Ga.), 7. Hapeville Charter defeated the defending Class AA state champions in the second most lopsided loss by a defending state champion in state history, according to Georgia High School Football Daily.

Video: Mikey Zele's junior highlights

See the Grace Brethren quarterback through his first three games this season.

Game of the Week: Cedar Grove 27, Valor Christian 17.

...

