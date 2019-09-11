MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings
Grace Brethren moves back to No. 1 after Sierra Canyon loss to Oaks Christian.
One week after a big win over Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), Grace Brethren (Simi Valley, Calif.) moves into the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings thanks to an Oaks Christian victory.
Oaks Christian knocked off previous No. 1 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 21-14, knocking the Trailblazers down to No. 2 and moving Grace Brethren up one spot to No. 1.
Most impressive win: Hapeville Charter (Atlanta) 61, Heard County (Franklin, Ga.), 7. Hapeville Charter defeated the defending Class AA state champions in the second most lopsided loss by a defending state champion in state history, according to Georgia High School Football Daily.
Video: Mikey Zele's junior highlights
See the Grace Brethren quarterback through his first three games this season.
Game of the Week: Cedar Grove 27, Valor Christian 17. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top recruits for Mater Dei and St. Frances
Bryce Young, Myles Murao, Chris Braswell and Blake Corum lead the list of star power for No....
-
Top 25 composite football rankings
Mater Dei remains atop the rankings, while St. Frances Academy moves to No. 2 in advance of...
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
Stage set for 1 vs. 2 as St. Frances Academy heads west to face No. 1 Mater Dei.
-
Top 25 football scoreboard
No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. Frances Academy both win big setting up huge showdown next week.
-
2019 Polynesian Football Classic
2020 Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei and No. 3 Braves get things started against Liberty in a...
-
Top 10 football games of the week
Northwestern, IMG Academy lead this week's slate in a Florida battle royale.