MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Games of the Week
Northwestern, IMG Academy lead this week's slate in a Florida battle royale.
The MaxPreps Top 10 high school football Games of the Week feature nine ranked teams and some of the best rivalries in the country.
In our featured game, No. 15 Northwestern (Miami) hopes the third time is the charm against No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) as the Ascenders have won the previous two meetings.
The only other Top 25 matchup is going down at Rutgers University between No. 4 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) and No. 18 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia). The Cadets have rolled in their first two games against Florida opponents and the Philly power is coming off a heartbreaking 21-17 loss to No. ...
