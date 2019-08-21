MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Games of the Week

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

No. 1 Mater Dei begins its season against No. 12 Corona Centennial in one of the biggest games of the year.

For an opening night, this slate of games will be as good as any for the rest of the season. Eleven ranked teams are featured and four games include Top 25 matchups.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) travels to the West Coast to play De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) in our game of the week. The last time these two played was in 2011 and Joey Bosa led the Raiders to a dominant 30-6 win. ...

