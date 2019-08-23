MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard

Four showdowns between ranked teams highlight the opening weekend of the 2019 season.

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

De La Salle-St. Thomas Aquinas meet in a Florida vs. California battle.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard

No. 12 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) —

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) —

Friday, 7:30 p.m. (All time local) (Santa Ana Stadium) on Fox Sports West

No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —

No. 9 Central (Miami) —

Saturday, Noon on ESPN

No. 21 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) —

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —

Saturday, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 4 North Shore (Houston)

Idle

Season opener Aug. 29 vs Katy (Texas)

Southridge (Miami) —

No. 5 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —

Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. ...

