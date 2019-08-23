MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard
Four showdowns between ranked teams highlight the opening weekend of the 2019 season.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
De La Salle-St. Thomas Aquinas meet in a Florida vs. California battle.
MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard
No. 12 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) —
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) —
Friday, 7:30 p.m. (All time local) (Santa Ana Stadium) on Fox Sports West
No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —
No. 9 Central (Miami) —
Saturday, Noon on ESPN
No. 21 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) —
No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —
Saturday, 6 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 4 North Shore (Houston)
Idle
Season opener — Aug. 29 vs Katy (Texas)
Southridge (Miami) —
No. 5 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —
Saturday, 2 p.m.
No. ...
