MaxPreps Top 25 California high school football rankings

Narbonne, JSerra Catholic and De La Salle win big over other ranked opponents last week.

California Top 25 Football rankings

Watch previous No. 11 JSerra Catholic take down No. 12 Calabasas.


The changes were subtle in this week's MaxPreps California Top 25 high school football rankings, but two new teams entered after previous No. 20 Oaks Christian (Westlake Village) and No. 24 Buchanan (Clovis) sustained stunning and lopsided losses, respectively.

Oaks Christian (2-3) watched Murrieta Valley (Murrieta) rattle off three touchdowns in the final eight minutes to lose 39-38. The Lions could jump right back into Top 25 consideration with a win Friday at No. 22 Helix (La Mesa).

Buchanan trailed 35-0 in the first minute of the second quarter at No. ...

