MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard

No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 St. Frances Academy highlights this week's Top 25 showdowns.

Video: Top 10 football Games of the Week

Mater Dei vs. St. Frances Academy leads off a packed slate.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard

No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) —

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (All time local) (St. John Bosco High School)

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) —

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —

Friday, 7 p.m. (St. John Bosco High School)

No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) —

No. 12 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) —

Friday, 7 p.m. (Rutgers Stadium)

No. 16 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —

No. 5 Duncanville (Texas)

Saturday, 6 p.m.


No. 6 St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

Our Latest Stories