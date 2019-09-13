MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 St. Frances Academy highlights this week's Top 25 showdowns.
Video: Top 10 football Games of the Week
Mater Dei vs. St. Frances Academy leads off a packed slate.
MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard
No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) —
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (All time local) (St. John Bosco High School)
Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) —
No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —
Friday, 7 p.m. (St. John Bosco High School)
No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) —
No. 12 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) —
Friday, 7 p.m. (Rutgers Stadium)
No. 16 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —
No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) —
Saturday, 6 p.m.
No. 6 St. ...
