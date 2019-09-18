MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings
Peach County, Chaminade-Hollywood each drop four places after one-point losses to bigger schools.
Close losses to larger schools marked the week as teams from Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) and Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) both came up one point short.
Peach County lost 32-31 in overtime to Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.) while Chamiande-Madonna fell 14-13 to Carol City (Miami). Both teams remain in the rankings, however Peach County dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 and Chaminade-Madonna fell from No. 7 to No. 11.
Most impressive win: Shelby 51, Crest 21. Crest is four years removed from back-to-back state titles and it won nine games last year, but it was no match for crosstown rival Shelby, which got another 300-yard effort from quarterback Isaiah Bess.
Video: Julian Fleming highlights
See the Ohio State commit in action for Southern Columbia Area.
Game of the Week: Houston County 32, Peach County 31. The No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 football Games of the Week
St. John's looks to avoid its third straight loss in battle with No. 3 IMG Academy.
-
Top 25 football scoreboard
No. 1 Mater Dei handles No. 2 St. Frances Academy in game of the week.
-
No. 19 De La Salle rolls No. 22 Folsom
Quarterback Dorian Hale rushes for four touchdowns, including 69-yarder on fourth play of the...
-
Top recruits for Mater Dei and St. Frances
Bryce Young, Myles Murao, Chris Braswell and Blake Corum lead the list of star power for No....
-
Small Schools football rankings
Grace Brethren moves back to No. 1 after Sierra Canyon loss to Oaks Christian.
-
Top 25 composite football rankings
Mater Dei remains atop the rankings, while St. Frances Academy moves to No. 2 in advance of...