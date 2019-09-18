MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings

Close losses to larger schools marked the week as teams from Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) and Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) both came up one point short.



Peach County lost 32-31 in overtime to Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.) while Chamiande-Madonna fell 14-13 to Carol City (Miami). Both teams remain in the rankings, however Peach County dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 and Chaminade-Madonna fell from No. 7 to No. 11.

Most impressive win: Shelby 51, Crest 21 . Crest is four years removed from back-to-back state titles and it won nine games last year, but it was no match for crosstown rival Shelby, which got another 300-yard effort from quarterback Isaiah Bess.

Video: Julian Fleming highlights

See the Ohio State commit in action for Southern Columbia Area.

Houston County 32, Peach County 31

. The No. ...

