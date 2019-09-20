MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard

No. 3 IMG Academy vs. St. John's and No. 25 St. Ignatius vs. DeMatha headline this week's top 25 football scoreboard.


Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Six Top 25 teams are featured in this week's Top 10 games.


MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Bye

Next Game — Sept. 27 at St. John's (Washington, D.C.)

Mililani (Hawaii) —

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (All Times Local)

No. 3 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) —

St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —

Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Duncanville (Texas)

Bye
Next Game — Sept. 27 at Berkner (Richardson)


Norland (Miami) —

No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —

Friday, 7 p.m.

Miramar (Fla.) —

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) —

Friday, 7 p.m.

Punahou (Honolulu) —

No. 7 St. ...

