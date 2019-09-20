MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 3 IMG Academy vs. St. John's and No. 25 St. Ignatius vs. DeMatha headline this week's top 25 football scoreboard.
Video: Top 10 Games of the WeekSix Top 25 teams are featured in this week's Top 10 games.
MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Bye
Next Game — Sept. 27 at St. John's (Washington, D.C.)
Mililani (Hawaii) —
No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (All Times Local)
No. 3 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) —
St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —
Saturday, 2 p.m.
No. 4 Duncanville (Texas)
Bye
Next Game — Sept. 27 at Berkner (Richardson)
Norland (Miami) —
No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —
Friday, 7 p.m.
Miramar (Fla.) —
No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) —
Friday, 7 p.m.
Punahou (Honolulu) —
No. 7 St. ...
