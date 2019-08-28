MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Games of the Week
Texas gridiron action begins this week as No. 4 North Shore vs. Katy lead slate of games.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Twelve ranked teams are featured in this week's action.
Last week was loaded with big-time games and things get better this week. Twelve ranked teams and three Top 25 matchups are featured led by Thursday's meeting of No. 4 North Shore (Houston) hosting Katy (Texas) on ESPNU.
The three games with ranked teams playing each other pit No. 15 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) in Hawaii to face No. 10 St. Louis (Honolulu) in the inaugural Aloha Football Classic. No. 25 Northwestern (Miami), the newest team to the Top 25, takes on No. 16 Carol City (Fla.) and No. ...
