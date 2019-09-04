MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings
No. 2 Grace Brethren tops Oaks Christian the week before No. 1 Sierra Canyon gets its shot at Lions.
Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) could play a big role in how the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings shapes up in the coming weeks.
No. 2 Grace Brethren (Simi Valley, Calif.) scored a big win over the Lions last week while Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), the No. 1 team in the rankings, takes on Oaks Christian this week.
Most impressive win: Grace Brethren 54, Oaks Christian 28. In defeating one of the powerhouse programs in the Southern Section, Grace Brethren scored 19 fourth-quarter points to put away the Lions.
Video: Grace Brethren beats Oaks Christian
See highlights of the Lancers' 54-28 win over the Lions.
Game of the Week: Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) 45, Godby 42. In a contest featuring two of the top programs in North Florida, the Conquerors needed an overtime field goal to defeat Godby.
Game to watch: Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 football games of the week
Northwestern, IMG Academy lead this week's slate in a Florida battle royale.
-
Preview: IMG at Northwestern
Sunshine State showdown is the national Game of the Week.
-
Top 25 composite football rankings
Texas' Katy jumps into Top 10 after upset win over North Shore.
-
Top 10 Football Plays of the Week
Second-week action across the country produced jaw-dropping highlights.
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
Texas power Katy jumps from unranked to No. 12 after beating defending state, national champs...
-
Watch Texas Classic: 125 points, 1,499 yds
Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris amasses 664 yards, nine touchdowns on his own to...