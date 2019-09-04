MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) could play a big role in how the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings shapes up in the coming weeks.

No. 2 Grace Brethren (Simi Valley, Calif.) scored a big win over the Lions last week while Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), the No. 1 team in the rankings, takes on Oaks Christian this week.

Most impressive win: Grace Brethren 54, Oaks Christian 28 . In defeating one of the powerhouse programs in the Southern Section, Grace Brethren scored 19 fourth-quarter points to put away the Lions.

Video: Grace Brethren beats Oaks Christian

See highlights of the Lancers' 54-28 win over the Lions.

Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) 45, Godby 42

Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) vs. ...

. In a contest featuring two of the top programs in North Florida, the Conquerors needed an overtime field goal to defeat Godby.

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com