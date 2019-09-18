MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Games of the Week
St. John's looks to avoid its third straight loss in battle with No. 3 IMG Academy.
This week features huge out-of-state showdowns led by Ohio vs. Maryland, Florida vs. Washington, D.C. and Texas vs. Louisiana.
The top game showcases No. 3 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) traveling to the DMV to take on St. John's (D.C.). This is the first matchup between the two programs since 2016 — the last two years were each canceled due to bad weather. The series is split 1-1 with St. John's winning in 2014 with IMG knotting the series in 2016 with a 35-14 victory.
St. Ignatius (Cleveland), one of the new teams featured in the Power 25 rankings presented by Powerade, has a huge test this week against DMV power DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.). ...
