There will be plenty of former big-time high school football recruits on the field when Cincinnati and Kansas City tangle at 6:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday on CBS. There also will be some players who flew under the radar as prep athletes.

The two teams have a combined 13 five-star recruits, while there are 28 players rated as a two-star or lower during their high school careers.

Headlined by All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, Juju Smith-Schuster and Trey Smith, Kansas City has the most former five-stars of the four remaining teams with seven. Cincinnati has six former five-star recruits led by Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Vonn Bell. ...

