The high school football season in Alabama came to a close last week with championship games in all seven classifications at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Thompson was among the winners, shocking Auburn 29-28 in the Class 7A championship game and finishing No. 1 in the MaxPreps Top 25 computer rankings.

That remarkable victory, coupled with a 14-0 record and tremendous play this season, makes Thompson the 2020 MaxPreps Champion for the state of Alabama.In a finish that made waves well beyond Alabama, Thompson rallied from nine points down with 30 seconds to play. A blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Ahmari Bolden combined with a 35-yard field goal by Trevor Hardy on the game's final play somehow erased a 28-19 deficit. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com