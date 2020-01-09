Arch Manning is MaxPreps National high school football Freshman Player of the Year

Video: Arch Manning 2019 highlights



Watch MaxPreps Freshman of the Year pile up many of his 34 touchdown passes.

Playing varsity football as a freshman is a major accomplishment. Starting as a ninth-grader is amazing.

But starting at quarterback? The most important position on the field. Stunning.

Add in the fact that his name — and bloodlines — are linked to football royalty and it's rather remarkable that Arch Manning, of Newman (New Orleans), pulled off what he did in 2019. The polished 6-foot, 165-pound signal-caller threw for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns, according to nola.com, leading the Greenies to a 9-2 record. ...

