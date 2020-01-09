Arch Manning is MaxPreps National high school football Freshman Player of the Year
Nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, the polished quarterback threw for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Video: Arch Manning 2019 highlights
Watch MaxPreps Freshman of the Year pile up many of his 34 touchdown passes.
Playing varsity football as a freshman is a major accomplishment. Starting as a ninth-grader is amazing.
But starting at quarterback? The most important position on the field. Stunning.
Add in the fact that his name — and bloodlines — are linked to football royalty and it's rather remarkable that Arch Manning, of Newman (New Orleans), pulled off what he did in 2019. The polished 6-foot, 165-pound signal-caller threw for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns, according to nola.com, leading the Greenies to a 9-2 record. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
MaxPreps Freshmen Football All-Americans
Arch Manning is Player of the Year, leading nation's top players from Class of 2023.
-
MaxPreps Sophomore Football All-Americans
Shemar Stewart, Raleek Brown, Gunner Stockton join Player of the Year Quinn Ewers on a star-studded...
-
Quinn Ewers named Sophomore of the Year
The Class of 2022 quarterback threw for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns for the No. 20 team...
-
Emeka Egbuka named Junior of the Year
The No. 1 rated athlete in the Class of 2021 finished with more than 1,600 yards receiving,...
-
MaxPreps Junior Football All-Americans
Caleb Williams, Dematrius Davis Jr., Tyler Buchner join Player of the Year Emeka Egbuka on...
-
Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei split POY
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei stars poised to keep rivalry going in college at Alabama, Clemson.