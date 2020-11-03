The Arizona high school sports community is mourning the loss of 40-year-old assistant football and baseball coach Ash Friederich, who died from COVID-19 complications. Friederich died on Saturday night, the Tolleson Union High School District confirmed.

Superintendent Nora Gutierrez wrote in the statement to the school that the news was "unexpected and heartbreaking."

According to Roy Lopez, Tolleson's football coach, Friederich started having flu-like symptoms three weeks ago, but tested negative for COVID-19 twice. Lopez said he believes they were false negatives.

Friederich was put on a ventilator after his oxygen levels got too low.

Those who worked with him spoke highly of the coach.

Lopez calling him a "happy-go-lucky man," praising the coach for his demeanor and attitude.

"Ash was the guy that always had a smile on his face. He played the role of good cop to a T, always there to add an encouraging word or pick up a player after a bad game," Tolleson baseball coach Scott Richardson said.

"He will be dearly missed by our coaches, players the TUHS staff and the student body," Richardson added.

Friederich's resume includes English teacher, girls softball and girls basketball assistant, JV girls softball coach, assistant freshman baseball coach and football coach.