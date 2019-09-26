MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings
Three Ohio teams, two Florida squads making moves after big wins.
Video: Florida's Most Dominant Football Teams
Trinity Christian Academy takes its place among the Sunshine State's heavy hitters.
Teams from Ohio and Florida moved up and into the MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings this week, including Coldwater (Ohio) which moved 13 spots to No. 8 and Madison County (Madison, Fla.), which debuted at No. 13.
Also joining the rankings this week was Anna (Ohio) and Kirtland (Ohio) at Nos. 19 and 20, respectively. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.) also entered at No. 25.
Two of the nation's top three teams, Brethren Christian (Simi Valley, Calif.), and Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) were idle, but Cardinal Ritter (St. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 football Games of the Week
New Jersey power St. Joseph Regional hosts Baltimore's St. Frances Academy; Mater Dei heads...
-
Watch: Gardner Minshew in high school
The long-shot quarterback was prolific as a 3-star prep star before finding NFL fame.
-
Top 25 national high school football compo
Lowndes, DeMatha enter as Mater Dei holds top spot in anticipation of showdown at St. John's.
-
Top 10 Plays of the Week
Great catches, runs, defensive gems and two plays to truly flip over, highlight this week's...
-
Top 25 California football rankings
Narbonne, JSerra Catholic and De La Salle win big over other ranked opponents last week.
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
DeMatha and Lowndes join the Power 25 after dominant out of state wins.