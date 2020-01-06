Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei share MaxPreps High School Football Player of the Year honors
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei stars poised to keep rivalry going in college at Alabama, Clemson.
Video: Bryce Young and DJ Uiagalelei highlights
2019 highlights of the top two rated quarterbacks in high school football.
For this first time in MaxPreps history there are co-National High School Football Players of the Year — St. John Bosco's (Bellflower, Calif.) 5-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and Mater Dei's (Santa Ana, Calif.) 5-star gunslinger Bryce Young.
Uiagalelei led the Braves to their first state title since 2016 and a No. 1 spot in the final Top 25 rankings. He threw for 4,225 yards and had 48 touchdowns against two interceptions. He added another 412 yards rushing and eight more scores.
The 2020 Clemson signee saved his best for last. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top single-game football performances
Braden Bratcher, Jalen White among those with monster games in past season.
-
Top 10 football teams over last decade
Mater Dei's 2017 squad was tops in 2010s as California, Texas each place three teams among...
-
Top athletes of the decade
Karl Anthony Towns, Kyler Murray and Francisco Lindor among nation's top athletes of the 2010s.
-
Coaches of the decade
Jason Negro, Kevin Boyle, Steve Tirapelle among nation's top leaders during the 2010s.
-
Final Top 50 receiving leaders
National record breaker Marvin Mims tops the list.
-
Final Top 50 rushing leaders
Eight players topped 3,000 yards, including Indiana record-breaker Charlie Spegal.