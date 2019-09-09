Top 25 high school football rankings presented by Powerade

The showdown is set. No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) each rolled to big wins Friday setting a huge meeting between 1 vs. 2 in the Trinity League vs. USA showcase at St. John Bosco High School on Sept. 14.

The Monarchs cruised to a 71-21 win over Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.), back-to-back Arizona 5A state champs, as 2020 USC commit Bryce Young threw for a school record 528 yards and seven touchdowns. Mater Dei is 3-0 and has outscored its opposition 176-40.

St. Frances Academy, meanwhile, shutout its second consecutive opponent beating American Collegiate Academy (Clearwater, Fla.) 64-0. ...

