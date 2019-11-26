Top 25 national high school football composite rankings
Mater Dei, St. John Bosco stay atop rankings ahead of postseason showdown.
Video: Top 25 high school football rankings
See who entered the rankings as postseason play heats up.
Round Two — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).
Just as many thought after the No. 1 Monarchs beat the Braves 34-28 in Trinity League play, it wouldn't be the last time the nation's top two teams met.
In the first game, Mater Dei's Bryce Young was 19-of-33 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns, all to Epps.
The Monarchs opened a 24-10 hafltime lead on the Braves before DJ Uiagalelei brought his team back, going 17-of-30 passing for 320 yards, two scores and an interception.
This time it's for a spot in the CIF Open Division title game.
Mater Dei and St. ...
