It had been 455 days since defending MaxPreps National Champion St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) took the field in a high school football game that counted. No worries as the Braves cruised to a 42-21 win Saturday night over Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to begin the 2021 spring season.

The Trailblazers scored on their opening drive as Daniel Duran found Virginia Tech signee DJ Harvey for a 26-yard score but the Braves would answer with three straight touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead. Rayshon Luke, Michael Hayes and sophomore quarterback Pierce Clarkson all rushed for a score in the first half. ...

