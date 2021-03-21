The night high school football largely returned to California was met with tragic news near the state Capitol on Friday night.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Kennedy (Sacramento) senior lineman Emmanuel Antwi collapsed on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the team's season opener at home with Hiram Johnson. He later died.

The game was stopped in the fourth quarter and did not resume after Antwi received medical care, including 10 minutes of CPR, before being taken to a local hospital, according to media reports.

From a Sacramento City Unified School District press release on Saturday: "Today we learned that Emmanuel Antwi, a John F. ...

