A month ago it looked like a California high school football season in spring was a no-go. That changed Feb. 19 with new state guidelines allowing most counties to participate in a shortened season. School scrambled to cobble four-to-six game schedules featuring mostly league opponents.

We won't get to see that national showdowns in years past that featured Mater Dei (Santa Ana) playing St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) or IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), but there are still big-time matchups led by an April 16 Trinity League showdown between the Monarchs and St. John Bosco (Bellflower).

They have played in the last four CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship games and the winner has gone on to beat De La Salle (Concord) in the CIF Open Division state championship in each of the last four years. ...

