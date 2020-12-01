With California's long anticipated 2020-21 high school sports season set to begin Monday, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Tuesday that competition — including football practice — is on hold until the after New Year's at the earliest.

The surge in COVID-19 infections also contributed the delay of a new Season 1, which was supposed to begin Jan. 1. The CIF also announced the cancellation of all regional and state championships in Season 1 to allow "more student-athletes ... the opportunity to participate in a longer season."

The CIF has been waiting on Youth Sports Guidelines from the state Department of Health, which was prepared to release them in mid-November. ...

