Cole Hagen leads No. 22 Corner Canyon to Utah 6A semifinal win
Dual-threat quarterback accounts for 400 yards and five touchdowns in lopsided playoff victory.
Video: CBS HQ Show with Zack Poff
MaxPreps football editor breaks down the national scene.
Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) left no doubt this time. Especially Cole Hagen.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound dual threat quarterback accounted for 400 yards and all five touchdowns, leading the nation's No. 22 team to a 34-7 Utah 6A semifinal playoff win over Lone Peak Friday afternoon at Dixie State.
The Chargers (13-0) play the American Fork versus East winner in next week's championship.
According to KSLSports.com, Hagen completed 14-of-29 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 120 yards and two more scores. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
5 handoffs lead to wild California TD
Leigh High School's junior varsity teams gets almost everyone involved in crazy touchdown.
-
Top 10 toughest postseason brackets
Five Top 25 teams are featured in the Lone Star State's biggest classification.
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 1 Monarchs, No. 2 St. John Bosco begin playoffs this week in stacked CIF Southern Section...
-
Football scoring leaders in all 50 states
Indiana's Charlie Spegal of New Palestine is latest to join 1,000-point club.
-
Video: TaDion Lott of 'Friday Night Tykes'
Reality TV standout completes sophomore season at San Antonio's East Central High School.
-
Small Schools National Football Rankings
Wahoo, Pierce, Adams Central squaring off in Cornhusker State Class C1 playoffs.