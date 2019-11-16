Cole Hagen leads No. 22 Corner Canyon to Utah 6A semifinal win

Video: CBS HQ Show with Zack Poff

Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) left no doubt this time. Especially Cole Hagen.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound dual threat quarterback accounted for 400 yards and all five touchdowns, leading the nation's No. 22 team to a 34-7 Utah 6A semifinal playoff win over Lone Peak Friday afternoon at Dixie State.

The Chargers (13-0) play the American Fork versus East winner in next week's championship.

According to KSLSports.com, Hagen completed 14-of-29 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 120 yards and two more scores. ...

