Of the 331 high school five-star football recruits over the last decade — including the Class of 2021 — a little more than 13 percent of them (44 total) have or plan to sign to the University of Alabama.

That's a strong indicator why the Crimson Tide are annual contenders for a national title, including a current No. 1 ranking in the country.

From data compiled by MaxPreps, 10 of the top 12 landing spots for these elite recruits since 2011 are college programs located in the South, including Georgia (34 signees), Clemson (20), Florida State (19) and LSU (18). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com