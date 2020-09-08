The trend of "flipping" might not just be confined to high school football recruiting. Colorado could be the second state in a week to reverse plans for football in the spring and instead kick off in the fall.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado High School Activities Association are looking into moving football back to its traditional season due largely to the state's declining coronavirus numbers since late July. The look was also prompted by increasing requests from players, parents and coaches to play now.

Local coaches started a petition on Twitter entitled "Let Them Play," which has nearly 14,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon. ...

