Colquitt County at No. 12 Lowndes headlines MaxPreps Top 10 high school football Games of the Week
In addition to Georgia showdown, Archbishop Rummel battles No. 16 John Curtis Christian in Louisiana tussle.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Six Top 25 teams are featured this week.
While we don't have a 1 vs. 2 showdown this week there are plenty of big-time games featured.
The 7A Region 1 title is on the line between No. 12 Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) and Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.).
Two undefeated teams in Louisiana square off when No. 16 John Curtis Christian (River Ridge) and Archbishop Rummel (Metairie) lock horns. This is the seventh meeting since 2015 between the two and Curtis has won four straight.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference has at least one game featured every week because it's one of the most competitive leagues in high school football. ...
