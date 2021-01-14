There will be no full-contact high school football in Connecticut for the 2020-21 academic year. The Hartford Courant on Thursday reported the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference canceled its alternate wedge season, scheduled for March 19-April 28.

In September, the CIAC had gone back and forth several times on plans for fall football, but ultimately "without DPH (Department of Health) support," pushed the season back to winter and spring of 2021.With Thursday's announcement, Connecticut is believed to be the first state to officially cancel a once-delayed football season, though other states including California, are wrestling with the possibility of no gridiron play in 2020-21. ...

