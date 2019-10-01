Top 25 national high school football composite rankings

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

Mater Dei remains No. 1 after East Coast win over St. John's.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) trailed at half for the first time last week in a cross-country game against St. John's (Washington, D.C.). Not to worry, however, as the Monarchs stormed back with an impressive second-half showing riding the rifle right arm of Alabama commit Bryce Young. He struck with three touchdowns passes in the first six minutes of the second half to key a hard-earned 53-24 win over the battle-tested Cadets.

The consensus No. 1 in the top 25 Composite Rankings begin Trinity League play on Friday with an Oct. ...

