De La Salle announces 2020 football schedule, headlined by Texas two-time champion North Shore
Besides national opener in Texas, the Spartans schedule two new California opponents, Elk Grove and Cathedral Catholic.
De La Salle 2019 football highlights
Watch the Spartans in 2019 state title game vs. national champion St. John Bosco.
Two-time defending Texas 6A-1 champion North Shore (Houston, Texas) is the obvious headliner, but De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) athletic director Leo Lopoz is also excited about two more first-time opponents as part of the football team's 2020 schedule.
Actually, he's pleased with the entire 10-game slate, which was officially released Friday.
On top of the big tilt with North Shore which was announced on Feb. 3, "Adding two more quality California opponents should really help us in our quest to make another run at what we think is the toughest challenge in the country, winning a California Open Division championship," Lopoz said. ...
