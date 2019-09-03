MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week
Second-week action across the country produced jaw-dropping highlights.
Video: Top 10 Plays of the Week
See what got fans talking on the first big weekend of high school football.
The second edition of MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week for 2019 kept the excitement level on high as the young football season continues to turn heads.
A 99-yard touchdown pass, a 59-yard field goal and a few extremely impressive touchdown grabs make the cut in this week's top plays.
Each week through the end of December, MaxPreps hosts Steve Montoya and Chris Stonebraker offer the must-see highlights from the high school gridirons.
To submit a top play, contact us via Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay. ...
