

Video: Top 10 Plays of the Week

See what got fans talking on the first big weekend of high school football.





The second edition of MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week for 2019 kept the excitement level on high as the young football season continues to turn heads.







A 99-yard touchdown pass, a 59-yard field goal and a few extremely impressive touchdown grabs make the cut in this week's top plays.



Each week through the end of December, MaxPreps hosts Steve Montoya and Chris Stonebraker offer the must-see highlights from the high school gridirons.

To submit a top play, contact us via Twitter

and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.

@MaxPreps...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com