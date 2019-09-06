MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard

St. John's takes on Philly power St. Joseph's Prep, Florida battle between IMG-Northwestern top this week's action.

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

A Florida battle royale highlights this week's slate of action.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) —

Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) —

Friday, 7 p.m. (All time local)

Watch Live on the NFHS Network

American Collegiate Academy (Clearwater, Fla.) —

No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —

Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) —

Friday, 7 p.m. (Bishop Gorman High School)

No. 4 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —

No. 18 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) —

Friday, 8 p.m. (Rutgers University)

Watch Live on the NFHS Network

No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

No. 15 Northwestern (Miami)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

