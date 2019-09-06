MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scoreboard
St. John's takes on Philly power St. Joseph's Prep, Florida battle between IMG-Northwestern top this week's action.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
A Florida battle royale highlights this week's slate of action.
MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scoreboard
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) —
Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) —
Friday, 7 p.m. (All time local)
Watch Live on the NFHS Network
American Collegiate Academy (Clearwater, Fla.) —
No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) —
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) —
Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) —
Friday, 7 p.m. (Bishop Gorman High School)
No. 4 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) —
No. 18 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) —
Friday, 8 p.m. (Rutgers University)
Watch Live on the NFHS Network
No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) —
No. 15 Northwestern (Miami) —
Friday, 7:30 p.m. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
2019 Polynesian Football Classic
2020 Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei and No. 3 Braves get things started against Liberty in a...
-
Top 10 football games of the week
Northwestern, IMG Academy lead this week's slate in a Florida battle royale.
-
Preview: IMG at Northwestern
Sunshine State showdown is the national Game of the Week.
-
Small Schools football rankings
No. 2 Grace Brethren tops Oaks Christian the week before No. 1 Sierra Canyon gets its shot...
-
Top 25 composite football rankings
Texas' Katy jumps into Top 10 after upset win over North Shore.
-
Top 10 Football Plays of the Week
Second-week action across the country produced jaw-dropping highlights.