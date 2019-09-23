MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week

Great catches, runs, defensive gems and two plays to truly flip over, highlight this week's very best.

Video: Top 10 football Plays of the Week

Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya offer this week's best.


Week 5 of the MaxPreps football Plays of the Week finishes with a flurry and a flip. Two actually.


On top of several great touchdown grabs, determined runs, a spectacular blocked punt and Hail Mary finish, comes a pair of flips that viewers — or defenders — don't see coming.


Each week through the end of December, MaxPreps hosts Steve Montoya and Chris Stonebraker offer the must-see highlights from the high school gridirons. Each week, they get a genuine kick out of doing it. ...

