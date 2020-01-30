Every NFL player from 2019 that played high school football in Ohio

Video: Travis Kelce interview



MaxPreps host Chris Stonebrakers sits down with the Chiefs' tight end.

Ohio had 85 former high school players who finished on a NFL roster in 2019. That trails only Florida, California and Texas.

Glenville has seven players who went on to play in the league. Of those seven, three — Justin Hardee, Marshon Lattimore and Ted Ginn — also are teammates with the New Orleans Saints. Chris Worley (Bengals), Willie Henry (Ravens), Jayrone Elliott (Steelers) and Frank Clark (Chiefs) round out Glenville's septet.

Joining Clark as part of Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV contingent are Anthony Hitchens of Clearview, Travis Kelce of Cleveland Heights, Darron Lee of New Albany and Spencer Ware of Princeton. ...

